Balochistan govt seek centre support for coronavirus testing kits, ventilators

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan attended the meeting of National Security Committee established to prevent Corona virus headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and appraised of the province’s stance on food security, needs and initiatives of the government.

The chief minister said that at a meeting of the provincial Apex committee was held yesterday, several initiatives have been approved to curb the spread of corona virus in Balochistan, making lockdown more efficient.

“Efficient, procurement of wheat, availability of food items, in addition to the measures at Taftan and Chaman include increase of testing in quarantine facilities for pilgrims and Pakistanis coming from Iran and Afghanistan, while providing security kits to doctors and medical staff,” he added.

“It is the government’s top priority to facilitate pilgrims,” he added.

CM Jam Kamal said that facilities have been developed for two thousand people. So far, Corona tests of 1350 pilgrims coming from Iran have been done; out of which 131 have come positive and 26 of them will be re-tested.

“People who have been tested negative, are allowed to go home, but they are being monitored effectively,” the Chief Minister said and added that he had visited Quetta and Isolation facilities by visiting Naseerabad and Sibi division.

He added that the provincial government needs the federal government’s support for ventilators and testing kits as well as other essential medical equipment. “Due to the lack of production and production of food items in Balochistan, the province relies on the arrival of these commodities from Sindh and Punjab, therefore effective mechanism is needed to maintain food chain and transportation of patrol,” he said.

“Iran’s border closure in Makran and Rakhshan divisions continued supply of oil and other commodities is need to be ensured,” the chief minister said, adding that special medical measures are needed in view of the outbreak of malaria and other diseases due to the arrival of summer, while also ensuring the end of load shedding during lockdown and during the month of Ramadan.

The Prime Minister agreed with the Chief Minister’s proposal and assured that the federal government would cooperate in this regard.

