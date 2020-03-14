Balochistan govt, opposition sits together to devise coronavirus strategy

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani presided over a high level meeting regarding COVID – 19 Novel Corona Virus on Saturday in Quetta. Meeting was held at Chief Ministers’ Secretariat. Provincial Ministers and member Legislative Assembly of Balochistan including parliamentarians from opposition benches also attended the meeting. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani presided over a high level meeting regarding COVID – 19 Novel Corona Virus on Saturday in Quetta. Meeting was held at Chief Ministers’ Secretariat. Provincial Ministers and member Legislative Assembly of Balochistan including parliamentarians from opposition benches also attended the meeting.

Secretary Health Balochistan Muddassir Wahid Malik and Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan Imran Zarkoon gave a detailed briefing regarding Quarantine and isolations centers established at Taftan, Hazar Ganji area of Quetta and district headquarters hospitals of Balochistan. Meeting also discussed the matters related to the return and stay of pilgrims returning from Iran.

Meeting was informed that department of Health Balochistan has 200 Testing Kits for COVID – 19, Novel Corona Virus.

“Screen Tests are being conducting by the Testing kits of Novel Corona Virus. Department of Health Balochistan has 200 testing kits. Isolation wards and Quarantine centers have also established at Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zaid Hospital Quetta and also at Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital Quetta”.

Secretary Health Balochistan Muddassir Wahid Malik told the meeting that not a single highly infected patient case has reported from Balochistan.

Meeting was also informed that pilgrims belongs to other provinces of the country are being sending back through a comprehensive mechanism. Return of the pilgrims belong to other provinces has also started from Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani expressed his great satisfaction over the effort and determination of the concerned authorities regarding pilgrims and said, Balochistan province has paid its ethical responsibility with complete dedication.

“From the Day One Government of Balochistan has taken the challenge of COVID – 19 Novel Corona Virus issue very seriously. With very limited resources and strength government of Balochistan attempted to tackle the issue and to solve the matter” Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said.

Novel Corona Virus is a National Issue. It is our combined responsibility to pay our social and ethical role against such kind of Hazard to the humanity. Government of Balochistan took the matter seriously and beyond any political point scoring targets. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani added.

Like this: Like Loading...