Balochistan govt, opposition sit together to devise coronavirus strategy

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers and members of the opposition parties to mull over strategy to deal with the virus and creating awareness on preventive measures.

The meeting was briefed on the current arrangements by Secretary health and director-general Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). It was told that no serious case of the virus was reported till now and the provincial authorities despite their limited resources have taken the responsibility of the pilgrims.

“We are transferring them to their provinces in an organized manner,” said the chief minister.

He said that it was a national issue and it is the collective responsibility of the society to deal with it. “We should all rise above our political affiliations and work collectively to deal with the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

Yesterday, said that the authorities at one of the biggest quarantine camp established in the country at Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan area of Balochistan province have failed to implement basic measures to prevent coronavirus outbreak, growing fears of the virus outbreak.

According to details, people quarantined at the centre are allowed to roam freely, mingling and shaking hands with each other.

“Most of the people at the camp are not using masks, which are deemed necessary for preventing the transfer of the virus from one person to another,” said report .

A number of stalls and shops comprising of unhygienic food items have also been established at the camp, it said adding that the cleaning facilities at the camp are also below par.

Those quarantined in the camp are also allowed to go out of the enclosed area to fill water, raising fears of the virus outbreak in the nearby areas.

