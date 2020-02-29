Balochistan govt grants power to DHQs for medicine and equipment purchase

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday approved changes in purchasing of medicines and health equipment in government hospitals ending centrality by empowering District Hospitals to do the exercise. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The decision was taken during a meeting to review the SMD affairs chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani.

The approval lends power to District Headquarter Hospitals to purchase medicines and health equipment according to their need rather than getting approval from health department.

“Previous exercises have been causing waste of money while the DHQs remained deprive from medicines and other health facilities but current government’s decision would ensure availability of medicines and health equipment in remote districts of Balochistan.” Jam Kamal said while addressing the meeting stressed upon officials to make sure quality in purchase of medicines and health equipment for DHQs.

The meeting was informed that medicines couldn’t’ be purchased for DHQs during 2018-19 but health department re-tendered and ordered purchase following International Medicine Statistics and Drugs Regulatory Authority.

“The medicines were being tested in MSD’s Drug Laboratory while government would rectify the non-centricity policy and tendering.” Health officials informed the meeting.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed authorities to purchase Mobile Medicine Testing Laboratory also ordered monitoring directorate in Health Department and establishing fully equipped ICU in Bolan Medical Hospital.

“Current Government has been imparting full resources to health department in order to ensure quality health facilities in the province, public-confidence toward health could be restored by ensuring all facilities.” Jam Kamal added.

He further said, flaws in Health department being highlighted through media platforms but improvements never covered.

The Chief Minister directed Health department to unveil success and improvements in health department through social media.

