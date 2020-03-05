Balochistan govt focusing on promotion of sports: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that the government is ensuring the promotion of sports and the patronage of talented players. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that the government is ensuring the promotion of sports and the patronage of talented players.

“There is no shortage of talented players in different sports, in Balochistan. The need is to encourage them and opportunities should be provided,” CM Jam Kamal said during a meeting with Badminton’s talented player, Sarwat Fatima, who called on Chief Minister with her father.

Provincial ministers, adviser for sports and secretary sports were present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister appreciated the capabilities of the little badminton player. He urged them to work even harder and assured that the government would cooperate with them for further training.

The seven year old badminton player has titles of All Balochistan and All Quetta Badminton championships. Chief Minister Balochistan also awarded cash prize to Sarwat Fatima.

