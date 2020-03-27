Balochistan govt decides on stricter coronavirus lockdown

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has announced to fully implement lockdown in order to stem spread of COVID 19 in the province decided to arrest people violating lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has announced to fully implement lockdown in order to stem spread of COVID 19 in the province decided to arrest people violating lockdown.

In statement issued on Friday provincial government urged citizens to pursue lockdown in order save themselves from being infected of Coronavirus.

“World Health Organization has announced global pandemic because the virus has no boundaries hence being a civilized nations we should stay home in order to save our families.” The statement reads adding government would arrest people violating lockdown and coming out from their homes.

Government officials have expressed concerns over videos circulating on social media where a large number of people seen rushing to picnic point with families despite rapid spread of COVID 19 in the province.

Government of Balochistan has urged tribal elders, social and religious leaders to aware public regarding threats of COVID 19 in the society directed Law Enforcement Agencies to take action against people violating lockdown.

Like this: Like Loading...