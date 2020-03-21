Balochistan govt blames opposition for ‘politcising’ coronavirus issue

QUETTA: Provincial ministers and spokesman of the government of Balochistan have said that the government is focusing on preventing corona virus instead of politics, the attitude of the opposition is scandalous and political point scoring, who is focusing only on creating problems for the government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Instead of misleading the public, help the government, the opposition members were expected to give their one-month salary to the Anti-Corona Fund. The PM is calling meetings with chief ministers of provinces on daily basis, therefore CCI and other meetings are unnecessary,” provincial ministers Mir Zahoor Buledi, Saleem Khosa, Zamarak Achakzai, Arif Mohammad Hassani, Mir Saleem Khosa, spokesperson government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani said while addressing a press conference at Chief Minister Secretariat on Saturday.

“Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated the steps taken by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan yesterday and apologized for the statements made by him. Instead of transferring corona virus patients and out of city, we will provide them with the best facilities, said provincial minister Mir Zahoor Buledi said.

Mir Zahoor Buledi added that proper steps are being taken by the Balochistan government to prevent Corona virus from being spread. Core committees have been working day and night while the cells of Chief Minister Secretariat and Civil Secretariat are constantly watching the situation. “Government is seeking the recommendations of health professionals in every initiative as up to 4,000 pilgrims have been sent to their provinces after placing them in the Quarantine. 700 people are present in Quetta, as PCSIR has 542 people in Quarantine while the government has established quarantine centers two other places as well,” he added.

He further said that the Isolation facility has been set up at BHU, DHQ of each district, as Inter-Provincial Transport and Inter-city Transport have also been closed. “If there situation escalates, quarantine centers will be set up in hotels too,” he added.

He further said that the Corona fund has also been set up by the government with initial release 1 billion rupees. “All the ministers and government members have also given a month’s salary in the hope that the opposition will also announce the same,” Buledi said.

“Corona virus needs to be fought by the whole nation unitedly. The government is very serious about controlling the disease. We will not do politics on the subject. It requires the cooperation of all sections, including religious, business leaders, it is time to unite on the national issue, regardless of differences,” Buledi added.

He said that the doors of the chief secretariat are open for the opposition all the time, whenever they want. Opposition members are criticizing the govt for keeping people in Quetta.

“The provincial government has 7500 surgical masks. “We will provide all possible facilities to the doctors. The government has decided to provide assistance to families working on daily wages and provide two months rations,” provincial ministers told.

They further said that southern command has provided four medical vans to the provincial government, which are equipped with the latest facilities.

“The most effective solution to the disease is lockdown and social distance,” they said.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai said that the Corona virus is being wiped around the world as the people are taking precautionary measures.

