Balochistan Government Bans Plastic Bags in Quetta

The government of Balochistan in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change has imposed a ban on selling and utility of plastic bags across Quetta. The ban comes after Lahore and Islamabad imposed similar bans to curb environmental hazards posed by the polythene bags.
“We have directed personnel of the Frontier Corps, Levies Force and police to enable strict implementation of the ban. Fines will be imposed on those who will violate the law,” said Balochistan Environment Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar while talking to a media outlet.