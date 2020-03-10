Balochistan Government Bans Plastic Bags in Quetta

The government of Balochistan in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change has imposed a ban on selling and utility of plastic bags across Quetta. The ban comes after Lahore and Islamabad imposed similar bans to curb environmental hazards posed by the polythene bags. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The government of Balochistan in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change has imposed a ban on selling and utility of plastic bags across Quetta. The ban comes after Lahore and Islamabad imposed similar bans to curb environmental hazards posed by the polythene bags.

“We have directed personnel of the Frontier Corps, Levies Force and police to enable strict implementation of the ban. Fines will be imposed on those who will violate the law,” said Balochistan Environment Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar while talking to a media outlet.

“The high court and the Supreme Court have also given clear instructions of the ban,” added the secretary. Citizens have welcomed the decision of ban and requested the government to provide an alternative to the widely used plastic bags. In turn, the Balochistan Environment department has ensured that paper and cloth bags will be provided to the public. “Our environment is the place where we breathe, live and eat so we should take care of it and say no to plastic,” Quetta Assistant Commissioner Nida Kazmi said on the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...