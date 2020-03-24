Balochistan goes into virtual lockdown till April 7 as authorities impose Section 144 to curb spread of novel coronavirus

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan on Monday announced strict preventive measures aimed at tackling the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the province.

According to a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department of the provincial administration, the authorities invoked Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code throughout the province.

The decision is necessary to ensure public safety, conserve lives, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the province of Balochistan, the provincial administration outlined in the notification.

The following instructions were issued by the province to the public, and in aid of law enforcement agencies as they begin to implement the orders in different parts of Balochistan.

There shall be a complete ban on all within the city, inter-district, and inter-province movement of people by all means.

There shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds of social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private.

All offices, public and private shall remain closed

The provincial government also clarified that some essential services shall be exempted from these orders.