Balochistan forms district food committee for the poor

The Balochistan government announced on Tuesday that it has formed a food security committee on district level for the distribution of food to the poor and needy people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

It will be led by the province’s chief secretary for agriculture and livestock. He will be responsible for identifying and verifying the identity of the needy people and distributing food items among them.

In Quetta, a civil society ogranisation distributed ration to daily wage workers. To avoid violation of social distancing rules, personnel of the Frontier Corps was assigned at the site.

The decision was taken after livelihood for lower-income groups became difficult due to a lockdown imposed across the province. Balochistan has reported 154 coronavirus cases so far.