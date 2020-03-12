Balochistan extends closure of educational institutions till 31st amid coronavirus fear

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Education Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind has said that in view of the spread of the Corona virus, Balochistan’s government and private educational institutions, madrassas have been decided to remain closed till March 31. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Strict action will be taken against those who violate the decision, Governor Balochistan has been approached to keep the universities in the province closed,” Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

He said he has asked for the clarification on the issue of delays in printing of books. “It is important for the public to avoid unnecessary movement in public places,” he added.

Secretary Higher Education Hashim Ghilazai. Director Colleges Rubaba Durrani, others were present on the occasion.

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said that after first corona virus case was reported in the province, a meeting was held to assess the current status of the virus. “It has been decided that the public and private educational institutions and madrassas of the province will be closed in the interest of public health till 31st March,” he added.

Sardar Rind said that a three-member committee has been constituted to implement the decision which will overlook, If any institute violates the government’s decision, strict action will be taken against them, while the scholars of the madrassas have also requested for co-operation, he said.

“A meeting will be held on March 27 to review the situation in which the decision to open or close the educational institutions will be made,” he said while adding that the universities of the province are a matter of federal government but the governor is in touch with Balochistan government in this regard.

“It is hoped that they will keep the universities closed and they will cooperate with us in this regard. No restrictions have been imposed on the conduct of civil affairs,” Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said.

He further said that although the province has its own traditions, the people are more likely to reconcile, shake hands with each other in the face of the outbreak of the Corona virus, “Take special care of cleaning your homes and yard, do not necessarily gather in rush places,” he said

and added that the government has taken notice of the delay in printing the books and requested details. This kind of shortcoming will not be tolerated.

