Balochistan coronavirus tally at 104 after 12 new cases

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar has said that the number of Corona virus cases in Balochistan has increased to 104. They are all pilgrims coming from Iran who are placed in isolation wards of Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar has said that the number of Corona virus cases in Balochistan has increased to 104. They are all pilgrims coming from Iran who are placed in isolation wards of Quetta.

“At present, there are 500 people in Taftan, while another 1,000 are expected to come from Iran. Work on the establishment of an emergency health city on 50 acres has been started, with capacity of 2,000 people. NDMA is providing 600 containers for Taftan and 300 containers for Chaman, which will be equipped with all facilities. There is no lockdown in the province, transport banned, shopping malls have been closed so that people do not gather,” CS Balochistan Fazeel Asghar spoke after the meeting of core committee in Civil Secretariat of Quetta on Saturday.

Provincial ministers Zahoor Buledi, Zarmak Khan Achakzai, spokesman for the government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani, accompanied by Mir Umair Mohammad Hassani were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Balochistan said that the second meeting of the Anti-Corona Corps Committee was held in which situation of coronavirus patients and placement in isolation and quarantine was discussed.

He told that the number of Corona virus cases has increased to 104 in Balochistan, but the cases may increase. “They are all pilgrims from Iran, as all the patients are admitted in Quetta. There are 500 people in Taftan, while 1 to 2 thousand more people are expected to come from Iran and those who have not been diagnosed with the virus have been repatriated,” he said.

He further added that all people have taken precautionary measures and prevented from meeting with more people for 15 days. Sometimes the symptoms of the virus come even after a month. “We are buying appliances, medicines and building a one-room set for the patients, that will have a bed and a bathroom,” he said.

“At present, we have the facility to treat over 450 patients, but we also buying more equipment. While work has been started on the establishment of an emergency health city on 50 acres where all the medical facilities will be provided with a capacity of 2,000 people. 600 containers for Taftan and 300 for Chaman have been dispatched by the NDMA,” he adds.

He further said that the government is offering facilities for the province. Quarantine centres are not being set up in schools and colleges at present, there are quarantine centres in RDA, PCSIR and Taftan. “We are building quarantine centers in hospitals in the province at present,” he said.

“The policy is that the provincial government wanted the border to remain closed, but it was federal subject,” he said and added that people are requested not to go to crowded places, not use public transport. The only way to avoid the virus is to keep people in their homes, China has similarly controlled the virus, he said. “There is no lockdown in the province. Transport ban, shopping malls are closed so that people do not gather,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...