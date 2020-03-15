Balochistan: Anti-polio campaign begins in 20 districts today

QUETTA: A Five days Anti-Polio campaign will start in 20 Districts of Balochistan from Monday (16th March) in which more than 1.2 million children will be administered polio drops. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: A Five days Anti-Polio campaign will start in 20 Districts of Balochistan from Monday (16th March) in which more than 1.2 million children will be administered polio drops.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Balochistan Rashid Razzaq has said in statement that all preparations have been made regarding the Anti-polio campaign, 4758 teams will be deployed to vaccinate children under the age of five. At least 3945 mobile teams, 490 fixed points and 264 transit points have been deployed in 20 districts of Balochistan to ensure polio vaccination to the target population.

“Security arrangement for the anti-polio campaign has been finalised as Frontier Corps Balochistan, Police and Balochistan Levies personnel are taking part in providing security to the polio staff.” Rashid Razzaq added that religious scholars are also taking part to persuade the parents who normally refuse to administer the polio drops on religious grounds.

The five days anti-polio drive has commenced in Barkhan, Bolan, Dera Bugti, Dukki, Harnai, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Mastung, Musa Khel, Nasirabad, Sherani,, Sibi, Sohbat Pur, Zhob and Ziarat.

Urging parents to administer their children with polio drops, Rashid Razzaq said that with the support of civil society, religious scholars and media they have accomplished major achievement in eradication of the poliovirus,

“Parents should cooperate with polio staff and administer their children with anti-polio drops to save them from lifetime disability.” EOC Coordinator said.

Like this: Like Loading...