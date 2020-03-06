Balochistan a land of opportunities: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan comprises four regions and each region has significant importance of natural resources, weather and geography hence the land has vast investment opportunities for national and private companies. Chief Minister added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Friday while meeting with a delegation of Consortium led by Mr. Digles Hart and former Somalian President Ahmed Abdinoor here in Quetta and informed the delegation regarding investment opportunities in Balochistan.

Chief Secretary Balochistan capt reted Fazeel Asghar, and CEO Balochistan Board of Investment Farman Zarkoon were accompanied with Chief Minister Balochistan during the meeting.

“The sprawling landscape and prolong coastal strip in Balochistan were replete with natural resource thus provincial government has been taking steps to uplift foreign investment in Balochistan.” Jam Kamal told the delegation added provincial government would ensure provision of friendly environment to companies seeking to invest in our sectors.

The Consortium company has been working with regimes across the world and investment various sectors while the delegation on Pakistan’s visit in order to assist Federal Government in restoration of Pakistan Steel Mill.

Briefing the delegation Chief Minister said, provincial government has functionalized Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade in order to fetch direct investment in Balochistan, “Our land was suitable for energy projects while there were opportunities of investment in Salt West Management, Water and Environment sectors.”

The company expresses will to investment in mining of Iron in Balochistan. The meeting was agreed upon to foster connections with Consortium while BBIT would provide full cooperation to the company regarding investment.

