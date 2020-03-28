Babu Rahim Mengal slams govt for failure to provide ration to poor

QUETTA: Member Provincial Assembly of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Babu Mohammad Rahim Mengal has said that funds released by the federal and provincial governments to the PDMA and the NDMA have been halted in the wake of the lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Member Provincial Assembly of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Babu Mohammad Rahim Mengal has said that funds released by the federal and provincial governments to the PDMA and the NDMA have been halted in the wake of the lockdown.

BNP Central Committee member said that there is no direct benefit to the people, the ration in the houses of the people finished, the people are unable to get food, the children of poor people are carving for milk.

“Due to the current lockdown, the people are forced to stay in homes, as they have no source of income to feed families. Those families are suffering from hunger and poverty,” he said.

He added that, “instead of providing relief to these poor people, government is busy, in making statements only.

“Following the steps of Sindh government, provincial government should immediately start the supply of ration, by taking a practical role,” Raheem Mengal said.

He said that flour and sugar are missing at utility stores in Naushki. Therefore, the supply of flour and sugar should be ensured as soon as possible in the utility stores and enable them to be available at reasonable prices to feed the people.

He demanded from the federal government, saying that he would call the Utility Stores Corporation. Provide funds to minimize problems of people in this tragic and troubling situation. Consumers can get low prices and direct benefits of fundraising to the public.

