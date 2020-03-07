Awarding scholarships to the students’ priority of government: Zahoor Buledi

QUETTA: A graceful ceremony was held at University of Turbat (UoT) in which Scholarship cheques were distributed to more than 150 students of UoT under the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF). Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi graced the event as chief guest while BEEF’S Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Rasheed Masood Jaffar was the guest of honor on the occasion. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: A graceful ceremony was held at University of Turbat (UoT) in which Scholarship cheques were distributed to more than 150 students of UoT under the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF). Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi graced the event as chief guest while BEEF’S Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Rasheed Masood Jaffar was the guest of honor on the occasion.

The ceremony was presided over by the UoT’s vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir. The event was also attended by MPA Lala Rasheed, Finance Secretary Noor Ul Haq Baloch, UoT’s registrar Ghulam Farooq Baloch, Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan, Ex Provincial Minister Abdul Ghafoor Bezinjo, UoT Director Finance Shabek Syed, Director Gwadar Campus Ijaz Ahmed, Deputy Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, faculty members, administrative staff, notables, representatives of civil society, educationists and UoT ’students at large number.

Speaking on the occasion Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that ۔It was the priority of present government to award scholarships to the talented and deserving students under the BEEF to encourage them for acquiring higher studies at different education institutions including Turbat University.

He said that the problems of the people of Balochistan are different from other provinces. Provision of facilities to the dispersed population and lack of higher education institutions in Balochistan are at the top among problems. Provincial minister said that his government has taken far-reaching steps under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and his government has increased the education budget substantially so that the children of low income families in the rural areas of Balochistan could also be facilitated for acquiring quality educated.

“Thousands of students in remote areas of Balochistan have benefited from the launch of the merit scholarships under the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund, and special grant for universities has been raised from Rs.500m to 1500m. Similarly Turbat University has been provided Rs. 15 crore, while Balochistan University and BUITEMS have been provided Rs 32 and 33 crore respectively.” Minister added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary Finance, Noorul Haq Baloch said, “I am glad to see that Turbat University is in the forefront among the universities recently established in three cities of Balochistan. Turbat University had achieved same quantum of success in six years which other universities get in 25 years.

Secretary said it was the era of science and technology, and with the advent of the internet, we can easily access to the educational contents via internet from anywhere. He said “Balochistan government is promoting education through various scholarship programs. Students at Turbat University are an asset to us. I hope that our children will not only focus on getting degrees but also acquire quality education by using information technology”.

VC UoT Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that a number of achievements accomplished by Turbat University in short time was the result of the joint efforts of University administration, academic staff and public representatives of the area. He said that with the help of provincial government the university was on the path of further development.

He hoped that with the establishment of university campuses in Gwadar and Panjgur, the people of entire Makran division and rest of province would have better opportunities of acquiring quality education. VC said that Gwadar campus will be given a full-fledged university status very soon as charter of Gwadar university has already been passed by the Provincial Assembly in November 2018.

Meanwhile, Dr Rasheed Masood Jaffer said that the students and research scholars of the Turbat University deserved to be congratulated for being beneficiary of scholarships by the Balochistan government. He said that BEEF was an autonomous body and was working to remove the educational backwardness of Balochistan. He said “it is our duty to help the talented and needy students of Balochistan.”

Earlier, in his welcome speech, the Registrar of Turbat University Ghulam Farooq Baloch highlighted the University’s performance and achievements. At the end, scholarship cheques were distributed among the students by the guests.

