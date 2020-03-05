However, last year’s ‘Aurat March’, held on Annual Women’s Day, was met with severe criticism from conservative circles who found the slogans and posters at the gathering offensive and vulgar. All of the outrage, predominantly by males, was after the fact, as the impact of the various demonstrations had not been anticipated. This year, leading up to the 8th of March, there is preemptive action. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari condemned those political leaders who were calling on people to “forcibly stop Aurat March”, set to take place on March 8. “Women, like other segments of society, have a right to peacefully protest and demand their rights already enshrined in our Constitution,” Mazari said on Twitter. However, last year’s ‘Aurat March’, held on Annual Women’s Day, was met with severe criticism from conservative circles who found the slogans and posters at the gathering offensive and vulgar. All of the outrage, predominantly by males, was after the fact, as the impact of the various demonstrations had not been anticipated. This year, leading up to the 8th of March, there is preemptive action. A petition, submitted in the Lahore High Court, by a lawyer, seeking a permanent ban on the march for being “anti-Islamic” and “anti-state”, was heard by LHC CJ Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh who rightly concluded that any such ban would be an infringement upon freedom of expression and therefore could not be put in place. A similar petition was filed by a woman, no less, in Sindh High Court on similar grounds. Such issues are rarely exempt from the attention of religious political parties; JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has warned that the march will be stopped by force by his people if not by the state. The Aurat March 2020 organisers apprised the journalist fraternity of its charter of demands in a press conference held here at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, introducing a panel of experts who work in spaces directly related to its demands.

The event, addressed by experts from various sections of the society, shed light on the march and its demands. The march, aiming to unite women, transgenders and non-binary people, demanded an end to violence and sexual harassment, economic justice, reproductive rights, minority rights, political participation of women among others. Women are marching on the 8th because the numbers don’t lie. Pakistan ranks 164 out of 167 countries in the 2019 Women, Peace and Security Index; it ranks 113 out of 129 in the Sustainable Development Goals Index; it is 6th on the list of countries found most dangerous for women; it has an estimated 12.2 million girls out of school; approximately 1,000 women are murdered every year in the name of “honour”; around 1,000 girls belonging to religious minorities are forcibly converted and forced to marry every year in Sindh; 21% of girls in Pakistan are married before the age of 18. Moreover, there should be no undue restriction on the march; if it is being carried out with the proper permissions and is within the ambit of the law there is no reason to place unnecessary hurdles in the way of the protestors. The purpose of ‘Aurat March’ is to highlight the serious and wide-ranging problems that women a country like Pakistan face while also highlighting their achievements in the face of adversity. The march should be given full support by the relevant security and administrative authorities in all provinces where it is planned to be held and any efforts to sabotage it should be anticipated and stopped. In fact, no one needs to be worried about the March and its objectives as already all successive governments and Parliament have contributed significantly to ensure protection of rights of women and their wellbeing. Women can contest elections right from the Union Council to the National Assembly/Senate, they have been holding important decision-making offices including the prestigious office of the Prime Minister, Speakers of legislatures and Federal Ministers. We hope that the marchers would get necessary security and the march itself would remain within the bounds of an Islamic society.

