Aurat March: Women come out for their rights across Sindh

Defying the threats of religious groups, Thousands of women, men, children and people from different segments of society come out on streets in Sukkur and March from Lab-e-Mehran to Sukkur Press Club. The women from Jacobabad, Larkana, Kashmir,ore, Hyderabad, Karachi, khairpur, Ghotki and other cities participated in Aurat March and raised their voices for the right of their rights.

Marchers in Sukkur demand an end to Karo Kari, force conversion, domestic violence, Jirga System and other injustices against women. Aurat March features women from urban and rural areas. Participants recite poems, chant slogans to the beat of drums and demand equality.

The Participants of Aurat March recite poems, chant slogans to the beat of drums and demand equality. Law enforcement agencies and police security was deployed for the protection of participants of Aurat March in Sukkur.

The major event of Aurat March in Karachi held at Farer Hall where Hundreds of women, men, children, social and human right activists, political leaders and artists participated in Aurat March. The organisers of Aurat March setup a stage in farer hall where the participants has recite poems, chanting slogans and raised their voices to fulfil their demands.

The Human right activist Justice (R) Majida Rizvi, Artist Sheema Kirmani, Aurat March Organiser Qurrat Mirza, Women Action Forum representative Anis Haroon, Aurat Foundation representative Mehnaz Rahman and others lead the Aurat March.

Aurat March in Karachi was in full swing. Lots of activities took place at Frere Hall with men and women from all walks of life attended the event.

Famous Pakistani actress Mira Sethi said that there was nothing ‘bad’ going on at the march and it was a beautiful sight to see “women asserting their rights and their agency”. She called on women to leave their houses and show up at the marches to demonstrate their support for gender equality.

Meanwhile, someone posted a picture of Dua Mangi and her friend Harris at the Aurat March in Karachi. Mangi had been kidnapped a few months ago from Karachi’s DHA area. She returned home after two weeks. Her friend Harris was shot and wounded when he tried to resist the kidnappers.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharmila Farooqi and Sopkesman of Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab participated in Aurat March with her daughter and wife at Farer Hall. Full proof security was deployed surrounding of Farer Hall during Aurat March.

A rally was held from Arts Council of Pakistan to Karachi Press Club by the Baloch women, men and children on International Women Day. The participants holding placards and pictures and demanding for the recovery of Missing person.

Meanwhile, A large number of women workers staged a big rally here Sunday on the occasion of international women’s day that marched from the Arts Council of Pakistan to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to vow that they would continue their struggle against gender-based discrimination.

The rally organized by Home-based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) was led by their general secretary Zahra Akbar Khan and attended by a large number of women workers of factories, offices, farms, home-based workers and lady health visitors. Leaders of different political, social and human rights organizations, besides trade unionists attended the rally.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said on March 8, women in whole world celebrate this day, as it is the symbol of the struggle of women against their exploitation and oppression.

Saeeda Khatoon of Association of the Affected of Baldia Factory Fire, Sabaghi Bheel of Sindh Agricultural General Workers Union, Nasir Mansoor of National Union Federation, Kosarul Nissa of HBWWF, Zubair Rehman columnists, Shakeela Khan Home-based Women Bangles Workers Union, Rafiq Baloch of NTUF, Sajjada Kosuar of HBWWF, Saba Edhi of Edhi Foundation, Asima Batol of JKNP, Haleema Laghari of All Sindh Lady Health Workers and Employees Association, Sadia Baloch Women Rights Defender, Hani Baloch, Writer, Shaheena of Hari Porihat Mazamat, Kulsoom of Student Leader, Saira Feroz of United HB Garment Workers Union also spoke at the occasion.

They said that anti-women forces are attacking them behind the holy wall of religion and reactionary traditions of society. They said we are living in a society where females from a seven years old girl to a dead women lying in grave are not safe. They said the society is giving honor and pride to those people who are suppressing the voice of women. They said women do not have to get any certificate from the so-called contractors of our society and they would continue their brave and revolutionary struggle to defeat the forces of feudalism, capitalism, tribalism and male chauvinism.

They said today women pledge that they would become alternate political force to make Pakistan a democratic socialist society and to get a true gender justice and equal status for women. They said this struggle would continue till the end to poverty, hunger, joblessness and gender-based exploitation and till realization of justice, peace and progress. They said for a democratic society it is necessary to end all types of discrimination against women and ensure their inclusion in every sector for a rapid progress and prosperity of the country.

They said besides facing negative values, traditions and beliefs, the women also face a cruel economic exploitation. Women workers get fewer wages as compared to their male counterparts. As per a report of ILO the gender based disparity in textile, garments and shoe making industries is about 64.5percent, while as a per a report of Oxfam the gender-based pay gap at international level is about 23 percent, which is increasing and to end it, it would need more than 170 years.

They said that sexual harassment of women at workplace is rampant. They said young girls and females of minority communities are facing extreme harassment. They said as per a UNDP report Pakistan is on top of the list of those countries where women face immense discrimination on the basis of gender. They said this inferior role of women is shown in dramas and films. They said a so-called writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar had expressed this hatred openly.

They said not only feudalism and tribalism are exploiting the women, but capitalism is also their worst enemy. They said in 1857 the textile women workers of New York had started a struggle against this exploitation and women’s international day is observed on March 08 to pay homage to these women. They said women comprise 75perent of the poorest population of world. They said as per a report of Mc Kinsey Global Institute, women do not get wages of about $10 trillion for their services at home. They said like whole world in Pakistan also work is being shifted from formal industries to home-based workers and as per estimate more than 1 Crore 20 Lakh home-based workers are in Pakistan, majority of them women, who are deprived of all social security benefits, EOBI, health and safety benefits.

The speakers lauded the services of Comrade Tahira Mazhar Ali, Comrade Shanta Bukhari, Mai Bakhtawar, Asma Jahangir, and Comrade Afzal Tausif and vowed to continue their struggle.

They demanded that all discriminatory laws against women should be abolished. Women be given protection against harassment at workplace and vigilance committees against harassment be formed in all institutions. Law should be made to end sexual harassment and religion change of women. Policies of IMF and other international lending institutions should b shunned. Agricultural reforms should be announced and lands granted to landless women Haris. All workers including home-based workers and Haris should be registered with social security institutions. Gender-based pay gap should be stopped. Equal wages and equal working hours should be introduced. Salaries and wages should be increased. Maternity leaves of women should be enhanced. Eight hour working day and weekly holiday should be introduced. Time scale should be given to lady health workers and pension to retired workers. Child care centers should be established in workplaces with women in majority. Women should be given representation in all institutions in proportion of their share in population.

All missing political and social workers should be recovered. Forces sacking of media workers and their salary cuts should be stopped. Solid steps be taken for promoting female literacy and girls schools should be increased. Encroachments in the name of beatifying the cities and towns be ended.

