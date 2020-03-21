All resources being utilized to prevent coronavirus: DG Health

QUETTA: Dr Faheem Khan Director General (DG) Health Services Balochistan urged the public to cooperate with medics and follow guidelines described by the health professionals. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to a press release issued on Saturday, Dr Faheem said all available resources are being utilized for the safeguard of public and prevention of pandemic, while paramedical staff is giving their best in order to save lives of public.

He said adoption of extra precautionary measures by public is much needed during the situation, while masses should limited their routine activities and expand usage of hand-wash and sanitizers.

Nothing is more important than human life, we can be saved our precious lives just adopting basic precautions, he said adding medics are performing their day-night duties at different quarantine centers.

He said during seasonal diseases like Flu, Influenza, Cough and Fever people should use surgical masks and make sure their disposal after the usage.

Meanwhile, in wake of the situation, district health department Quetta forwarded the list of different colleges and schools to the provincial government and suggested that these sites should be given as status of quarantine centers and Isolation Wards.

The proposed quarantine sites includes Benazir School Hazara Town Quetta (50 bedded), Polytechnic Girls & boys colleges (35 bedded) Tameer-re-Nu College Eastern By-pass (35 bedded) Govt Boys college Kuchlak (18 bedded), RHC Barozai (5 bedded), Girls College Satellite Town (15 bedded), boys school Pashtoonabad (10 bedded) and Degree College Quetta Cantt as (25 bedded)

Whereas, proposed Isolation ward sites includes Girls college Marriabad (40 rooms), Tameer-e-nu college western by-pass (35 rooms), Boys school Pashtoonabad (10 rooms), Girls college Quetta Cantt (25 rooms) and Girls college Quarry Road as (20 rooms).

