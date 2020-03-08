All districts Bar Councils urged to hold election

QUETTA: Balochistan Bar Council in a memorandum asked all the district courts to take necessary steps for timely completion of bar elections. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Balochistan Bar Council in a memorandum asked all the district courts to take necessary steps for timely completion of bar elections.

The memo was issued here on Sunday, in which the all district bar bodies including Balochistan High Court Bar were directed to complete their membership process and forward their list to bar council for verification, so that timely commencement of elections could be possible.

It is compulsory to conduct district bar elections in last week of March of every year while High Court Bar elections in April, failing on which respective bars will have no any legal and constitution status and Balochistan Bar council will duly authorized to initiate legal action against them.

Like this: Like Loading...