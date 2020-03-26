Akhtar Mengal urges masses for preventive steps against coronavirus

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister and head of Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal has said that the Corona virus is an enemy that does not appear but takes away human life, the only way to deal with such an enemy is by cautioning, emphasized by the experts. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prevention is the only cure, I appeal to Pakistan particularly to Balochistan, that they will not be able to bear the loss of their loved ones. So they stay home to protect themselves and their families,” Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that in a message.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that Corona has now cracked its toes in more than 190 countries in the world, one of these countries is Pakistan. “No cure for the virus has been discovered so far, and it is unknown when a cure will be discovered, The situation in Pakistan is worsening with every passing day, due to the corona virus hundreds of thousands of people across the world have become infected and thousands of people have lost their lives.

The BNP chief added in his video message that people need to stay in their home for two weeks, to avoid spread of virus. “We need a serious responsibility in such a situation. We have to stay in homes as much as possible. Improve hygiene, wash hands repeatedly, use a mask if there is no mask, and use the cloth as replacement.

He further said that, “according to experts, the only way to protect ourselves and our lives from this virus is to follow precautions. We can’t afford to lose our children from the virus, not our elders.

“Allah is our protector. Islam, tribalism, national laws are all encouraging us to take precautionary measures to avoid outbreak of coronavirus.

