9 New cases reported as Balochistan observed lockdown on second day

QUETTA: The total number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan increased to 119 after nine more people tested positive in the province on Wednesday.

According to the Balochistan Health Department, of the total cases, 119 people have a travel history, while the remaining two were of local transmission.

The province has reported one fatality from the virus so far and more than 200 people are being tested for it.

Following the growing number of cases, the government had imposed a lockdown across the province starting Tuesday (March 24). Only shops of essential food items and services were allowed to remain open.

The outpatient department of Balochistan’s Civil Hospital has also been closed down for seven days. Only the emergency department and operation theaters have been allowed to operate.

All government departments, including courts, have been shut down till March 28. The Taftan border with Iran and Afghanistan’s Chaman border also remained closed.

Security at areas near the borders has been tightened.

In Balochistan, 150 shops were seized for violating lockdown and 27 people were detained.

The first case of the first Novel Corona virus in Balochistan was reported on February 3, 2020.

The district administration says that The movement of people is prohibited so in case of infringement, action will be taken under section 144. Citizens are not allowed to leave homes without reason and strict will be taken to prevent unnecessary movement.

Shops including public transport, markets, and mini petrol pumps are closed on the second day of lockdown in Balochistan by the police and district administration. Meanwhile, people have been directed to stay in homes, according to a Balochistan High Court statement.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court has raised concerns over the spread of Corona virus and directed maximum social distance. In view of the constitution, High Court announce holidays of courts in province till March 28.

