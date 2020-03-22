452 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Balochistan: Shahwani

QUETTA: Spokesperson of Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that Balochistan government has sent a letter to the federal government seeking Pak Army assistance to deal with the Corona virus, 452 healthy people from the PCSIR quarantine center in Quetta, have been allowed to go homes, after clearing tests. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Spokesperson of Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that Balochistan government has sent a letter to the federal government seeking Pak Army assistance to deal with the Corona virus, 452 healthy people from the PCSIR quarantine center in Quetta, have been allowed to go homes, after clearing tests.

“Provincial government will receive 200 more Corona test kits this week, which will allow administration to test 19500 people,” Liaquat Shahwani said while addressing a press conference on Sunday in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

He said that the provincial government has decided to maintain a partial lock-down instead of a complete lock-down in the province, which has shown good results in Quetta. The crowd has dropped to some extent in Quetta, as 78 restaurants and 24 showrooms hae been sealed. While, crowded shopping malls, markets and public places are closed, gatherings are banned, public transport and transport on the N25 National Highway is restricted.

“Holidays have been announced in the government offices and educational institutions, but the commodity shops and medical stores are open,” he added.

Shahwani said that chief minister Jam Kamal Khan visited Quetta city several times. He is now on a visit of Naseer Abad Division. Jam Kamal has appealed to the people for self isolation. Government is providing medicine to the Coronavirus patients, approved by the World health Organisation.

“The government has the necessary medicines available in large quantities, while the procurement of medicines is underway. Ration has also been provided to the families of the people infected with the virus. While, the list of people working on daily wages is being compiled, whose government will also help,” Liaquat Shahwani said.

He said that the provincial government has requested for the deployment of Army under Article 245.

“At present, there are 108 cases of Corona virus in the province, of which 78 are reported from PCSIR, while other from Taftan centers. Test reports of some suspected patients from Taftan are yet to be received,” Shahwani added.

He said that 452 healthy people allowed from the PCSIR quarantine center, and PCSIR to homes, after getting clear in tests, as disinfection and cleansing in center is underway.

“All positive cases of the virus have been reported in pilgrims, traders traveling from Iran and no case of locally transmission has been reported yet,” he said.

Shahwani said, “currently the government has the kits to test 1450 people. In the next few days, 200 more kits will be available from which 19500 people can be tested”.

He said that there is a facility of 1200 Isolation Beds in Quetta, while another 2,000 beds are being established after which Isolation facility will be available for 3300 in the province.

Like this: Like Loading...