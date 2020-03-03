3 Murder accused among four absconder held in Kalat

KALAT: Police has arrested seven absconder including three murderer and recovered huge quantity of Drugs Chalia and Prag. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

KALAT: Police has arrested seven absconder including three murderer and recovered huge quantity of Drugs Chalia and Prag.

According to SP Kalat Abdul Haq Umrani that on the behest of IG police Balochistan Mohsin Hasan Butt that the special campaign consists two weeks was conducted against criminals in Kalat while the campaign police raided at different areas and arrested seven absconders’ involve in murder snatching robbery drug trafficking and other cases.

SP said that 1125 KG Chalia Panparag 250 Gram Hashish cocaine was recovered from the hideouts of arrested absconders.

Superintendent police Kalat said that efforts are continue to make the Kalat drug free district Strength of Eagle Squad is increasing for maintaining law and order situation.

He said for monitoring the entry and exist points the check posts are also being increased even awareness campaign is also continue to stop the road accident and implement the traffic rules those who violated the rules action will be taken against them.

Like this: Like Loading...