2,400 medical stores go on strike in Balochistan

More than 2,400 medical stores across Balochistan including Quetta shut down their businesses on Monday due to the complete strike in protest against sealing of three medical stores by the authorities in Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

More than 2,400 medical stores across Balochistan including Quetta shut down their businesses on Monday due to the complete strike in protest against sealing of three medical stores by the authorities in Quetta.

The Assistant Commissioner sealed the three medical stores a day earlier. In protest, the medical stores owners association Balochistan announced complete strike in Quetta city over the non-cooperative attitude of the city administration.

“The pharmacies are being prosecuted,” the medical store owners said. The association said more than 2,400 medical stores across Balochistan would be closed until the government allows us to open the pharmacies without any interruption.

Like this: Like Loading...