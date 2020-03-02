225 patients to be treated under Balochistan Endowment Fund

QUETTA: The eleventh meeting of the Board of Balochistan Endowment Fund was chaired by the Minister of Social Welfare Mir Asadullah Baloch. At the board meeting, a total of 225 new cases of various diseases were approved from different districts across the province, for treatment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The eleventh meeting of the Board of Balochistan Endowment Fund was chaired by the Minister of Social Welfare Mir Asadullah Baloch. At the board meeting, a total of 225 new cases of various diseases were approved from different districts across the province, for treatment.Addressing the gathering, Minister for Social Welfare Mir Asadullah Baloch said that “we should give priority to these hospitals for the treatment of patients that are cheaper for treatments, so that other patients can also be facilitated by saving significant amount of money.

The provincial minister said that there are more cases of patients, than the funds and resources allocated to the Balochistan Public Endowment Fund.

“We have talked to the Chief Minister about the issue. The funds for Balochistan Public Endowment Fund should be increased, so that we can serve more and more poor people,” he added.

He said that Balochistan Public Endowment Fund will review the patients treated in the province and other hospitals in the province to solve problems and ensure further facilities. “Depending on the facilities of the patients with different hospitals, MOU will be signed with them.

The patients belongs to the poor families, as they will receive financial assistance from the government for treatment in different hospitals. These cases include 102 cases of Senar Hospital, 43 BMC and 77 cases of other panel hospitals, while 3 cases are incomplete.

According to the officials, so far number of people have receive the treatment, under Balochistan Public Endowment Fund, of seven diseases.

Mir Asadullah Baloch said that the government is taking steps to provide treatment to all patients without any discrimination. “If amount released for the treatment, is not enough for the treatment, additional payment is also being provided,” he said.

Secretary Social Welfare Abdul Rauf Baloch, other officials also attended the meeting.

