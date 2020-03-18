208 tested positive for coronavirus, CM Sindh told

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 208 patients of coronavirus, including 57 in Karachi and 151 at Sukkur are under treatment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The situation is not so serious, yet it is worrisome and we must adopt precautionary measures to stop its further spreads in our cities.”

While presding over 21st Task Force meeting on Coronavirus, The chief minister was told that the samples of 303 pilgrims of Taftan /Sukkur were taken for test, of them 151 came out as negative while 151 were diagnosed as positive and one result was pending. Similarly, 573 samples of Karachi and other districts were taken, of them 516 were declared as negative and 57 as positive. At this the chief minister said that it means we had 208 coronavirus-sicken persons. At present 57 pateints in Karachi are under treatment while 151 are being treated in Sukkur.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaz awahabm Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid jamal ABro, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Dr Bari of Indus Hospital, Dr Faisal of Aga Khan, Faisal edhi, Mushtaq Chhapra, DG PDMA Salman Shah, Focal Person MB Dharejo, represenatives of Corps 5, Rangers, WHO, CAA, Airport and immigration/FIA.

New batch: Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar told the chief minister that 757 pilgrims from Taftan have arrived at Sukkur in 18 buses and they all have been sent to their rooms where fruits, water had already been placed. The chief minister told the commissioner to start collecting their samples and send them to Karachi for test.

Suspects: The meeting was told that the government hsopitals working all over Sindh had reported 1874 suspects/pneumonia patients, of them 28 patients were tested. The private hospitals of the province reported 702 suspects with samples of pneumonia, of them eight had severe sympatoms of pneumonia and their tests were being conducted.

New batch from Saudi Arabia: The chief minister was told that a new batch of 10,660 pilgrims have arrived from Saudi Arabia from arch 8, 2020. The immigration authorities have provided their list to the health department. The chief minister directed health department to send them messges on their mobile phones with the advice to stay in isolation at their home and in case of sumptoms they must inform the health department. He added that they have to complete 14 days in isolation.

Illegal arrival: The meeting was also told that 44 pilgrims have returned from Iran illegally and had reachet at Turbat where they have been stopped. The chief minister directed deputy commissioner Kambar-Shahdadkot to receive them in his limits and then send them to Sukkur for treatment.

Isolation at Expo: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani said that on the instructions of the chief minister he has spoken with the federal government to set up Isolation Center and field hospital at Expo Center. The federal government has agreed in principle and few formalities were pending there which would be completed by the late evening.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the commissioner to make necessary arrangements for beds ad other required equipments for expo center. “This would turn to be a good facility in center of the city,” hesaid.

The commissioner also said that at his control room he has received 866 complaints, including 139 on WhatsApp number.

Volunteers: DG PDMA Salman Shah told the chief minister that he has started registeration pf voluteers to assist the PDMA in relief work all over Sindh. He said that 1000 volunteers have got themselves registered with PDMA on its website.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the people of Sindh were demonstrating a very responsible attitude. ‘I am quite happy that everyone is cooperating in his own level and capacity,” he said and added it was quite encouraging.

