1652 returnees from Iran leave to their provinces in convoy of 50 buses

These people, including pilgrims, students and other people quarantined at Taftan were retuned their passports and other travelling documents by the immigration officials.

“The convoys of these people left for their destinations in 50 buses from Taftan in strict security late evening,” a senior official of the Home department said, adding these convoys comprise on 1652 people.

They said that over 2000 Pakistani were still standard in Iran and waiting at MirJawah for permission to cross into Taftan. The border, which had opened for retuning of Pakistanis, had completely closed on Monday last after the decision of the Federal government.

Official sources said that the people, who were leaving for their respective provinces belong to Punjab, Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa, Gilgit Biltistan and Azad Kashmir. Pilgrims belong to Sindh had already sent to their province in the last convoy of over 700 people on Tuesday in 18 buses.

Out of these pilgrims, 1230 belong to Punjab, 232 Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa while 190 belongs to Gilgit Biltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The officials of the FIA immigration section at Taftan had retuned passports to the people who were going to their provinces.

Sources said that these convoys will reached direct to their provinces and the people traveling in the buses will be not allowed to stop over at any town and cities during their travelling.

They said that 413 people belong to Balochistan were still in quarantine at Taftan and decision to shift them to their hometowns would be taken in couple of days.

Frontier Corps, levies and Anti-Terrorist Forces personnel would provide strict security to the convoys. The Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had requested the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa, Gilgit Biltistan and government of Azad Kashmir to provide transport facility for returning of pilgrims and

other people belongs to their provinces.

