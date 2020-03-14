14th death anniversary of Nasrullah Khan Kakar observed

QUETTA: Fourteen death anniversary of former chairman Pakistan Workers Party martyred Nasrullah Khan Kakar was marked on Sunday, during which political leaders including members provincial assembly lauded the efforts and struggle of martyred. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Provincial Food Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Ketheran, Central chairman and Coordinator to CM Balochistan Bilal Khan Kakar, Spokesman GoB Liaqat Shahwani, Advisor on Minority affairs Danish Kumar, ANP Leader Rasheed Khan Nasar, Lala Yousaf Khilji, Ismail Jogezai and many others while speaking during the ceremony paid rich tributes to the sacrifices and struggle of Nasrullah Khan Kakar.

The condolence reference in this regard was conducted in an auditorium of Science College, during which the speakers pledged to follow the vision of martyred and announced a movement against curse of interest.

During the reference the speakers lauded the performance of provincial government and said measure to keep peace maintain, boosting different sectors including Health, Education are being taken up by the government.

The role of martyred Nasrullah Khan was termed as torch bearer for whole nation by speakers, as he struggle and fight against the mafia for the sake of common people.

Incumbent government keenly focusing over the development of province and taking meaningful steps against corruption and Tehekdari system, following the efforts of government now the province loping upward to progress and prosperity.

