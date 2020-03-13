13 Quetta doctor refuse to perform duties at quarantine centre faces disciplinary action

QUETTA: Health department initiated disciplinary action against 13 doctors for not joining duties at Quetta’s quarantine center. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Health department initiated disciplinary action against 13 doctors for not joining duties at Quetta’s quarantine center.

According to a letter, forwarded by the Secretary Health to Chief Secretary Balochistan, thirteen doctors deputed in different hospitals of Quetta, were asked to perform duties in Quetta’s quarantine center, but since one week has past, doctors have yet to join their duties.

According to Secretary Health Balochistan, doctors were assigned duty in wake of Corona outbreak at quarantine center at PCSIR Mastung, dated 8 March. The in charge has reported that 13 doctors have not submitted their joining reports till date.

“In view of the said facts, it is proposed that disciplinary proceedings against the doctors may be initiated under the Balochistan Employees Deficiency and Discipline Act, 2011 and Show Cause notices may be served upon the delinquent officers,” letter says.

