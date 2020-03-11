11 killed, several injured as buildings collapse in Karachi’s Golimar area

KARACHI: Eleven people died and several were wounded after three residential buildings collapsed on Thursday in the city’s Golimar area, officials said.

Police surgeon Dr Qarrar Abbasi said that 18 wounded have been shifted to the hospital.

MLO Abbasi Shaheed Hospital informed that bodies of seven women, three children and one man were brought to the hospital after the incident.

“Among those who have been identified in the building collapse are Haider, Maryam, Yahya, Hira and Ghulam Mustafa,” Senior Director Health KMC Dr Salma Kosar earlier said. One woman had also died in the building collapse but authorities had not been able to identify her yet.

Rescue sources said that the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital. Two children were also retrieved from the rubble, said the sources.

According to police, of the three buildings, one was completely destroyed, while major portions of the other two buildings were razed to the ground.

Police said that a fourth building near the three collapsed buildings was also declared unsafe.

Army personnel and a team from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) reached Golimar Number 2 — the site of the incident — to aid the rescue operations in addition to rescue teams being dispatched.

The lower portion of the fallen building had already been in a damaged state and the entire building was said to be in dire need of restoration.

Emergency at hospital

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital declared an emergency after it received the bodies and began treatment of the wounded.

Senior Director Health KMC Dr Salma Kosar said that 25 injured have been brought to the hospital so far.

She further said that six wounded have been shifted to the ICU.

CM Sindh summons report related to building’s construction

Following the incident, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah directed the deputy commissioner to visit the area and assess the situation, said the CM’s spokesman.

The CM has also sought a report related to the building’s construction and today’s rescue operation.

‘Building constructed illegally’

According to Sindh Building Control Authority Additional Director Ashkar Daud, the building was constructed illegally and officers who were involved in approving its construction have been suspended.

He said that the building was constructed by merging 40-square-yard plots.

He said that a case will be registered against those involved, adding that the Sindh government has suspended 28 SBCA officers following similar incidents in the past.