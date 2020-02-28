Zahoor Buledi calls for unity against Coronavirus

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Finance Zahoor Buledi and Home Minister Meer Zia Langove have said, fortunately not a single suspected Novel Coronavirus cases reported in Balochistan but government prepare to handle any emergency like situation calling opposition to joint government hands against Coronavirus epidemic rather than point-scorning. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Accompanied with Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Zarkoon and Spokesman provincial government Meer Liaquat Shahwani the ministers said, health department has carried-out screening of 700 pilgrims recently arrived from Iran added total 7664 pilgrims traveled through Iran last month among 2127 were hailed from Balochistan.

“Government of Balochistan in state of high-alert following cases of Novel Coronavirus in Iran, Afghanistan, Karachi and Islamabad while emergency has been declared in all departments in order to curb and save people of Balochistan from being infected of fatal virus.” Zahoor Buledi said added five crossing points along with Iran and Afghan borders have been sealed.

He further said, Federal and Provincial Government has decided to bring back Pakistani pilgrims stranded in Iran added the pilgrims will be brought in group of 1000 people where screening-test would be carried-out and they would be kept in Pakistan House for 15 days until Coronavirus’s clearance.

“We are fully prepared to handle any emergency like situation but media, civil society and all parties should show unity against the Coronavirus epidemic, masses should be aware of precautionary measures.” The Minister said added mortality rate of Coronavirus is 2% thus panic shouldn’t be created among masses.

He further said, provincial government would kick-off surgical mask awareness campaign across the province.

Replying to a query regarding opposition’s protest the Finance Minister said, instead of point-scoring and political gain, the opposition members should stand with provincial government against Novel virus, “Instead of setting political shows, all parties should show unity against Coronavirus.” He added.

Sharing views Provincial Minister for Home and PDMA Meer Zia Langove said, one can imagine opposition sincerity as debate in BA commenced over Coronavirus, the opposition members walked-out,

“Provincial Government has been earnestly utilizing all resources to curb Novel Coronavirus Virus while health and PDMA teams reached Taftan border to carry-out screening of people entering to Pakistan from Iran and ensure facilities for cieizens.” Langove added.

