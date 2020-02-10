Whizz-kid Naseem Shah dedicates accolades to ‘Pakistan, its beautiful people’

Pakistan’s teen pace sensation Naseem Shah dedicated his world record and Player of the Match award to the people of Pakistan after his team’s dominant win over Bangladesh on Monday.

“This hat-trick, world record and MoM (Man of the Match) is dedicated to my Sohni Dharti and beautiful people of Pakistan. Thanks everyone for you messages, love, and support,” Naseem said in a post on Twitter.

Naseem became the youngest player to record a Test hat-trick during Pakistan’s first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Aged 16 years and 359 days, he becomes the youngest player to record a Test hat trick.

Naseem trapped Najumul Hossain Shanto leg before off the fourth ball of his seventh over for 38, then followed up with dismissals of Taijul Islam (lbw) and Mahmudullah (caught) with the next two deliveries.

The pacer had figures of 4-26 before he left the field with a shoulder injury.

Naseem, who burst onto the scene on Pakistan’s Australia tour last year, is also the youngest fast bowler and second bowler overall to take five wickets in a Test innings.

He achieved that feat at 16 years and 307 days against Sri Lanka in Karachi last year.