Uproar in BA as Treasury, opposition exchange barbs

QUETTA: The opposition parties on Monday's Assembly proceeding alleged incumbent government for selling Home Department's post which triggered uproar in the house as both treasury and opposition members exchanged harsh words.

QUETTA: The opposition parties on Monday’s Assembly proceeding alleged incumbent government for selling Home Department’s post which triggered uproar in the house as both treasury and opposition members exchanged harsh words.

The environment of Balochistan Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhail gained heat as opposition member Asghar Ali Tareen alleged Balochistan Government for selling recent Levis Posts.

“Instead of writing jobs opportunities the provincial government should have published Balochistan’s Levis 90 vacant posts with total bid because the vacant positions were filled with irregularities and corruption.” Asghar Tareen said claimed I have audio and video evidence of people asking bribes from poor applicants.

Tareen’s allegations turned the house into fish market as treasury members stood up and expelled the allegations. Following the uproar JUI F’s Asghar Tareen walked-out from the house and Deputy Speaker ruled out for 15 minutes paused in order to appease the members.

Talking on the point of order the JUI F’s Syed Fazal Agha corroborated the allegations of Asghar Tareen added in Pishin even money asked from candidates filed applications for vacant posts in Balochistan Levis,

“If Government didn’t know about the corruption in government recruitment then they should carry-out investigation and unveil the corrupt officials fostering corruption.” Fazal Agha.

PK MAP’s Naserullah Zeeray called attention of the house regarding appointment of non-teaching staff in Education department added despite CMIT report the Chief Minister didn’t take any action over irregularities in corrupt practices in education department.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai has assured the opposition members that government would take strict action against any official involved in selling government jobs.

Giving ruling over Minister’s response the Deputy Speaker has called the statement of Minister Engineer Zamrak Khan as satisfactory.

