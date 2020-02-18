UNSG inspired to meet brave women, men of Pakistan serving for peace

LAHORE United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has on Tuesday acknowledged that Pakistan is among the top contributors to the UN peacekeeping.

Antonio Guterres took to Twitter and said it was inspiring to meet some of the brave women and men who are serving for peace around the world. He thanked them for their service and sacrifice.

It is pertinent here to mention that Antonio Guterres is on a two-day visit to Pakistan and has arrived in Lahore today after spending the first day in Islamabad on Monday.