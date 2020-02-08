Unsafe road travel in Balochistan

Roads are considered as symbols of economic development and prosperity of people of a region. Balochistan, the most backward province of Pakistan is also far behind other provinces in road sector development. The province has a road network comprising about 21,099 kilometers, which is less than that of the other provinces. In spite of widespread protests and promises of reform, Balochistan road fatality statistics remain as grim as ever. Nearly every day there are reports of accidents, more often than not leading to fatalities.The increasing number of road accidents during the past few months in Balochistan needs special attention of the government. According to statistics provided by Medical Emergency Response Centre Balochistan, 754 road accidents took place during October 22, 2019 to February 1, 2020 in which 22 passengers died and 1,083 sustained injuries. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Bagh Bana Khuzdar Road has been termed the most dangerous for passengers where 197 accidents occurred in which one person died, while 261 were injured. On Darkala Khuzdar Road, 160 traffic accidents happened claiming the lives of 11 people and injuring 226 others. Meanwhile, two people died and 208 had been injured in 145 road mishaps on Lakpass Mastung Road.

On RCD Highway Kalat, 136 accidents occurred killing two passengers and injuring 224 others. Three people were killed and 91 wounded in 70 road accidents on Koraro Khuzdar Road. At least three people died and 13 had been wounded in 46 accidents on Tiyaro Lasbela National Highway.

Reckless driving, untrained drivers, single carriageway and smuggling of Iranian oil have reportedly been the cause of accidents on Balochistan highways. Shahwani said that the government had initially allocated Rs500 million for the 700km-long Quetta-Karachi highway which will be constructed as a dual carriageway. However, Balochistan has zero influence on decision-making at the Central level, the province is denied funds or Balochistan is kept at the lowest priority. Balochistan is 44 per cent of the National territory and the province is getting one of two per cent of fund allocation for building roads and highway. Accidents are frequently reported from all parts of Balochistan needing attention of the Government and the decision-makers should ensure road safety and security of passengers traveling on public transport. Thus the people of Balochistan are denied decent travel facilities in absence of basic infrastructure or the road network.

In most of the cases, transporters were found investing tens of millions on buying new buses and trucks and in absence of decent and quality roads, the vehicles are reduced to junks in years while Karachi buses are operating for the past 50 years or more. The Government should check the major routes and highways – mainly Quetta-Chaman Highway, Quetta-Loralai Highway, Quetta-Zahidan Highway, Quetta-Jacobabad Highway, Quetta-Karachi Highway, Makkuran Coastal Highway, Mand-Karachi Highway, Panjgur-Turbat Highway, Panjgur-Khuzdar Road, Panjgur-Karachi Highway, Gwadar-Turbat Highway and score of other busy roads where people are traveling in buses, coaches and other public transport vehicles in en masse.

In the past 70 years, more people succumbed to death due to road accidents than the war on terror in the province. Safety of the traveling people is the responsibility of the Provincial Government. No Government is absolved of the responsibilities by shifting the blame on bus drivers and busses. Thus, the Government should enforce all the relevant laws strictly and efficiently so that human losses are minimized on the roads and highways and highways should be constructed and completed at the earliest. Most of the accidents have taken place on this portion inflicting loss of precious human lives.

