UN chief Antonio Guterres leaves Pakistan after successful visit

LAHORE: United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres left Pakistan on Wednesday after completing a successful four-day visit to the country.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Munir Akram saw him off at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and others were also present on the occasion.

“I concluded my visit to Pakistan after enjoying the rich history and vibrant culture of Lahore — from the Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to the majestic Badshahi mosque,

“Thank you to the people of Pakistan for a wonderful visit!.

Before leaving, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Muhammad Tahir Hassan presented picture album to the UN secretary general at the airport.

Guterres arrived in Lahore on Tuesday where he held meetings with the top leadership of Pakistan.

He also visited Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor where he was briefed about the facilities being provided to the Sikh community by the Pakistani government.

The UN secretary-general hailed the efforts undertaken by Pakistani government for the sake of peace and regional security. Guterres praised Pakistan for eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

He also appreciated the role and service of Pakistan in various UN peace missions. In one of his tweets, the UN chief said Pakistan was among the top contributors to the UN Peace Keeping missions.

“It was inspiring to meet some of the brave women and men who are serving for peace around the world. Thank you for your service and sacrifice.

The UN chief also held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa besides attending a conference on Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

In his meeting with PM Imran, the premier apprised the secretary-general about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

In the meeting with the army chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Guterres and the army chief discussed the Afghan refugee problem and the regional security.

Matters of mutual interest concerning Pakistan and the UN also came under discussion. During the meeting, Guterres said the United Nations’ resolutions on occupied Kashmir should be implemented.