Two killed, 12 injured in road accident

QUETTA: Two died and twelve others were injured in a road accident in Uthal area of Balochistan. Police said incident occurred late-Thursday-night on Quetta-Karachi national highway near Baloch Goth.

Where a passenger coach heading to Panjgur collided with Mazda Truck, as a result drive of coach along-with passenger woman died on the spot, while twelve others including women and children suffered injuries.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where after necessary formalities bodies were handed over to heirs.

