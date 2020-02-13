Two ‘kidnapped’ girls recovered

QUETTA: Dera Murad Jamali police have rescued two abducted girls and arrested two alleged kidnappers on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the light of directions, DIG Naseerabad Shahab Azeem Lehri and SSP Irfan Bashir, the police party raided a house in the area and rescued two abducted girls save and sound.

SHO DM Jamali Sikandar Saeed Umrani claimed, the girls were abducted by unknown assailants from Shikar-Pur area of Sindh, acting on tip-off they have rescued the abducted girls and arrested two alleged kidnappers.

He said, the detained alleged kidnappers were identified Chand and Younas Masih, while a case has been lodged against them and further investigation was underway.

At present the rescued girls had been shifted to Dar-ul-Aman, while after being contacted with their parents, they will be handed over to them.

