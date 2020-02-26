Trump’s remarks a blow to Indian attempt to link Pak with terrorism: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Indian oppression on Kashmiri people has shaken the world conscience.

In a series of tweets, the special assistant said US President Donald Trump’s statement on Kashmir is a testimony to the fact that it is an international dispute.

It is a matter of satisfaction that the whole world is raising voice against the spilling of blood of innocent Kashmiri people, she added.

Dr Firodus further urged international community to help Kashmiri people get their democratic and legal right as per UN Security Council resolutions.

She said extremist and bigoted mindset of Modi has faced defeat at the hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative of peace.

The special assistant said US President Donald Trump’s remarks are a blow to Indian nefarious attempt to link Pakistan with terrorism.