Trump’s India visit and Kashmir

President Donald Trump said he is willing to help India and Pakistan mediate because he shares good equations with the two prime ministers. “If anything I can do to mediate, I will do,” he said. The visit of any dignitary in a country not only marks an important occasion for the country concerned, but at times it influences the regional politics as well. It also equally impacts on the repute of visiting dignitary/country if the visit seems to ratify the controversial policies of the host country. The visit of US President is surely a special event having far reaching consequences for the country and the region. The maiden visit of Mr Trump to India from 24-26 February is happening when Indian is burning in the fire kindled by Mr Modi and his BJP. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

President Donald Trump said he is willing to help India and Pakistan mediate because he shares good equations with the two prime ministers. “If anything I can do to mediate, I will do,” he said. The visit of any dignitary in a country not only marks an important occasion for the country concerned, but at times it influences the regional politics as well. It also equally impacts on the repute of visiting dignitary/country if the visit seems to ratify the controversial policies of the host country. The visit of US President is surely a special event having far reaching consequences for the country and the region. The maiden visit of Mr Trump to India from 24-26 February is happening when Indian is burning in the fire kindled by Mr Modi and his BJP. Hours after holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump once again floated his mediation offer, but the kept the context vague.

President Trump said he discussed Pakistan with PM Modi. “I have a good equation with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan too. They (Pakistan) are working to control cross-border terrorism,” President Trump said. He however added that he is willing to help the two countries and mediate because he shares good equations with the two prime ministers. “If anything I can do to mediate, I will do,” he said.

For President Trump the Indian visit also has importance because close relations with the so-called biggest democracy can be touted to seek votes in the forthcoming Presidential elections. With a large number of Indian expatriates coming from Gujrat, Ahmedabad was selected for the public gathering where the US President delivered his address. However, people of IoK are locked down for almost seven months with no civic services, food and human rights. They were already subjected to inhuman treatment and being blinded by pellet guns since the time Modi came in power. However, they at least had their own identity and some semblance of human rights, which BJP government has taken away by illegally revoking Articles 370 and 35-A. The RSS, from the outset, has been against all her non-Hindu minorities and had vowed to either convert or eliminate them from India. The BJP, which is political wing of RSS, has started implementing its age old dream since it came into power. The minorities, including Christians, Muslims, Dalits etc, have been treated inhumanely by RSS goons with total impunity.

There is no doubt that the US is eyeing at broader trade benefits with India but as a sole superpower it has responsibility to act when it comes to trampling of human rights of minorities and right of self-determination of people. The Washington Post has also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s embrace of Hinduism as a national unifying force raises questions for many regarding India’s commitment to liberal democracy as well as the nation’s future stability. Arming of such a state has its own consequences, which must not be overlooked by American policy-makers. Development of closer economic collaboration between two independent and sovereign states is something else but arming to the teeth of a state with questionable record and belligerent agenda needs to be reviewed as this poses existential threat to smaller nations. We also hope that President Trump would soon fulfil his pledge to visit Pakistan to discuss bilateral issues and get a briefing on the opposite viewpoint. The fact is that again Pakistan should welcome mediation it should not have any expectations on this front from Mr Trump. If American President is indeed ready to mediate, he must tell Mr Modi, in no uncertain terms, that Indian troops have made life in the occupied region a living hell where human rights continue to be violated with impunity. Otherwise, much like his other actions, the US leader’s words will appear as mere theatrics on the world stage.

Like this: Like Loading...