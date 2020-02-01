Trump farce ‘peace plan’

President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan – unveiling it on Tuesday, he of course celebrated it as the “deal of the century” – is a deeply flawed proposal. It could, nevertheless, serve as a starting point for negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians. It is instead being treated by both sides as a kind of take-it-or-leave-it arrangement. One side says leave it; the other wants to take it – but just the parts it likes. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan – unveiling it on Tuesday, he of course celebrated it as the “deal of the century” – is a deeply flawed proposal. It could, nevertheless, serve as a starting point for negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians. It is instead being treated by both sides as a kind of take-it-or-leave-it arrangement. One side says leave it; the other wants to take it – but just the parts it likes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to immediately annex the land in the occupied West Bank that the proposal offers Israel, but without offering anything in return, and without talking with the Palestinians or securing their acceptance. In the long run, this can’t be a path to peace. In the short run, however, it is at least one leader’s road to remaining in power.

Only hours before he stood next to Mr. Trump at the White House on Tuesday, Mr. Netanyahu was hit with charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Israel. He’s also in the midst of an election, with a vote on March 2. The deal offers more to Israel and less to the Palestinians than previous proposals and the timing of its release – presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner has been working on it for three years, so why not wait four more weeks? – looks like a case of Mr. Trump trying to swing Israel’s election for his indicted ally. Previous U.S. administrations leaned on Israel to make concessions and the starting point for talks was always a return to the 1967 borders, or something close to them. The Kushner plan, in contrast, would give about 30 per cent of the West Bank to Israel (with some territory in Israel to be transferred to the Palestinians), while allowing all Israeli settlements on the West Bank to remain. It’s hard to see how any Palestinian leader could sign on, prior to negotiations.

The United States has always done the Israeli bidding as far as Middle East dispute is concerned as it provided shield to the illegitimate actions of the Zionist State but Trump has even discarded the formality of engaging or consulting Palestinians and unfolded a plan that is entirely pro-Israel. President Trump has claimed that his plan is a win-win solution for both sides but this is, in fact, a formula for perpetuation of illegal occupation of Palestinian lands by the Jewish State. Why Palestinians would even listen to a proposal that envisages whole of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, legitimizes illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land, closes doors on return of Palestinian refugees and seeks to disarm the Palestinian State so that it remains at the mercy of Israel? The plan is, in fact, next move after shifting of the US embassy to Jerusalem, a decision that was criticized by the whole world. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed the plans as a “conspiracy” firmly stating that neither Jerusalem nor rights of Palestinian people were for sale or bargain.

Though the peace deal is destined for the dustbin of history, Israel is going to annex West Bank areas as soon as next week. In short, the plan does not offer anything to the Palestinians, both imprisoned in territories and refugees living outside the country. The plan has overturned aspirations of Palestinians and with the passage of time it is becoming clear to them that the US was not an honest broker. Regrettably, Trump would always share the blame of siding so brazenly with the wrong side and perpetuation of injustice being done to Palestinians. The US annexation proposals should be rejected and the illegality of Israeli settlements reiterated. A peace won’t last without an acceptance of past wrongs.

Like this: Like Loading...