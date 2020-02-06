Tributes showered on fearless journalist Siddiq Baloch

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister and Chief of Sarawan Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani has called Late Siddiq Baloch as voice of voiceless people of Balochistan adding Mr. Baloch lighted the strive of rights in Balochistan through his journalistic skills. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“As far I personally known Lala Siddiq Baloch, he believed in investigative journalism, whenever I sat with him, we both discussed provincial, national and international political affairs.” Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani said on Wednesday while addressing a ceremony held in Quetta Press Club in order to tribute Siddiq Baloch on his 2nd death anniversary.

“Lala Siddiq was inactive in Balochistan’s politics and faced incarnation with Nawab Ghos Buksh Bizenjo in Hyderabad Conspiracy Case but despite all odds Mr. Baloch never deterred from raising the voice of people of Balochistan. Nawab Raisani said added he lighted rights’ awareness among people of Balochistan through his articles.

The Chief of Sarwaran has called Lala Siddique Baloch as one of his teachers added I have learned political skills from Nawab Ghos Buksh Bizenjo and Nawab Ghos Buksh Raisani and Siddiq Baloch also supported me as Political Teacher.

Sharing views on political circumstance of the country the former Chief Minister said, Pakistan remained foil in yielding the objectives of country’s constitution even in last 73 years we didn’t even introduce services rules for government employees,

“We don’t even know that if any government employees seeking extension, shall we give any government employee extension or the rules permits to allow him for further extension.” Nawab Raisani said stressed upon an Imrani-Agreement in order to empower the Federal Units.

He lamented over Federal Government’s non-seriousness toward implementation of 18th amendment added the 18 constitutional amendment transferred major powers to provinces but yet new authorities being established at Federal-Level,

“The centre should transfer all powers to province accept Foreign/Currency Affairs and Defence of the country.” He said added if some powers adamant to halt implementation on constitution then the country can’t move forward.

Talking on the performance of provincial government the former Chief Minister said, development process has been completely jammed in Balochistan while provincial government deliberately postponing government jobs.

Paying tribute to Lala Siddique Baloch in his 2nd death anniversary opposition member and BNP Mengal’s leader Sana Baloch has said, Siddique Baloch remained outspoken for downtrodden plight of Balochistan added he had written numerous articles over province’s faltering education, health, political, social and traditional plight,

“Lala Siddique Baloch has prepared a brigade of intellectuals and journalists in Balochistan which keeps alive Mr. Baloch’s existence among us.” Sana Baloch said urged government to declare 6th February as Siddiq Baloch Day in Balochistan.

Addressing the condolence reference President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Shahzad Zulfiqar has said, Siddique Baloch has served as distinguish Journalist and Political Worker who was ideologically connected with Baba e Balochistan Nawab Ghos Buksh Bizenjo,

“In his entire life Mr. Baloch strived to clinch attention of Federal Government through his writings hence he raised Balochistan’s social, educational, health, cultural, economic and political issues through his articles.” Shahzad Zulfiqar said stressed upon young journalists to pursue the steps of Lala Siddique Baloch of investigative journalism.

The caretaker President of Quetta Press Club Abdul Khaliq Rind has taught us to move forward by avoiding all hurdles added his legacy should be carried-on.

Senior Journalist Kazim Mengal has termed Siddique Baloch as brave Journalist of Balochistan added despite facing many woes he continued writing for people of Balochistan.

The youngest son of late Lala Siddiq Baloch has said, my father has embarked digital website of Daily Azadi and Daily Balochistan Express in order to meet the needs of growing digital journalism in the world,

“Following his will, we have launched Daily Azadi and Daily Balochistan Express’ Youtube Channel through which we would highlight the issues related to people of Balochistan.” Sadiq Baloch said.

Meanwhile the former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani and MPA Sana Baloch have inaugurated the official Youtube Channel of Daily Azadi and Daily Balochistan Express.

