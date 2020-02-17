Three security personnel among eight martyred in Quetta suicide blast

QUETTA: At least eight people including three security personnel have been martyred and over 20 injured in a suicide attack near district courts at Iqbal Road area on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Police said that security personnel who lost their lives include two police personnel and a levies man deployed at the explosion site.

The blast took place when a religious party Ahl-Sunat WalJamaat was holding rally in front of Quetta Press Club on martyred day of Hazrat Abu-Bakar Siddiq.

The suicide bomber blew himself up near police vehicle parked to block the road going towards Quetta Press Club where rally was going on. No one has claimed responsibility of the suicide bombing so far.

Deputy Inspector General Police Quetta Abdul Razzak Cheema said that it seems that the target of the suicide bomber was rally in front of Quetta Press club.

He said that police had cordoned off the area where rally was going on to provide security to the participants of the rally. “A youngster came at the site by foot and tried to reach in the rally. However, police personnel standing with police vehicle stopped him and did not allow to enter in the area on which he blew himself up,” Mr. Cheema said, adding that police safe the participants of the rally

sacrificing their lives.

“Eight people have lost their lives in the blast and over 20 injured,” DIG said, adding that the head of the suicide bomber has recovered from the explosion area.

Soon after the blast, security forces, including police, Frontier Corps and Balochistan Constabulary rushed to the site and cordoned off the area and rescue workers shifted the bodies to Provincial Civil Hospital where emergency was declared after the blast.

“We received eight bodies and over 20 injured in civil hospital,” Dr. Wasim Baig, Spokesman for the government run hospital said and added that condition of at least 9 injured is serious.

Half a dozen vehicles, motorcycles and Auto Rickshaws have damaged in the blast, which were passing through the area when blast took place. Windowpanes and doors of many nearby shops and building had also smashed due to impact of the powerful blast.

Bomb disposal squad visited the blast site and collected evidences. “It was suicide blast and around 6 kg of explosive used the blast,” a senior official of the BDS said. The site has sealed by police for further investigation as a team a team expected to reach Quetta on Tuesday from Lahore.

Seven out of eight victims of the blast have identified as Abdul Rasool, M. Hameed (Police personnel (Lavies Personnel), Mohammad Zaman.(Levies man), Muhammad Naseem, Manzoor Ahmad, Ahmad ullah and Hazrat Ali.

Meanwhile, Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister, Speaker, Home Minister and Chief Secretary strongly condemned the suicide attack and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killing of innocent people

and injuring.

Governor Balochistan Justice Retired Amanullah Khan Yasinzai also strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said that the terrorists attempting to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere but the Nation stands united to foil their nefarious designs. He urged the law enforcement agencies to tighten the security and arrest the terrorist elements at the earliest. He directed to provide full medical facilities to the injured ones.

Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan Mir Zia Ahmed Langove also condemned the deadly incident and said, nobody will be permitted to disturb the peace and order of the province. Miscreants will be treated with iron hand.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast, saying that anti-state elements are trying to destabilize the law and order situation.

