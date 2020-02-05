The flimsy political trusts in Balochistan

QUETTA: Generally Balochistan never succeeded in making its space in national media’s prime-time but recent political events in the province clinched media and some key anchors’ attention following political vicissitude cooking from end of December. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Generally Balochistan never succeeded in making its space in national media’s prime-time but recent political events in the province clinched media and some key anchors’ attention following political vicissitude cooking from end of December.

The surreptitious attempts to debilitate Jam Kamal’s government in Balochistan surfaced when Speaker Balochistan Assembly Meer Abdul Qudus Bizenjo got admitted in Civil Hospital in last week of December and criticized provincial government for poor health care in the province by using social media platform.

Bizenjo didn’t stop there, he continued vilifying Chief Executive of the province Jam Kamal by saying that (Jam shb) has guts of running a private firm or company but he can’t run Balochistan as Chief Minister Balochistan.

The rhetoric against Chief Minister Balochistan by his own party’s senior leader who was fervent in establishing BAP before general elections lifted the lid from internal rifts inside ruling Balochistan Awami Party which denied by many senior party leaders during many occasions.

Lets rewind the role of Meer Abdul Qudus Bizenjo from new year’s night of December 2017 when then Chief Minister Balochistan was in Dubai to meet his family and enjoy the new year celebrations with family members.

Qudus Bizenjo in absence of Nawab Zehri filed a no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan with support of 14 like-minded MPAs. The political manoeuvring for ousting a sitting Chief Minister and his coalition government comprised on members of PML N, PK MAP and NP succeeded on January 2018, when Zehri tendered his resignation before no-trust move took place in the Assembly and the PML Q’s Parliamentary leader Meer Abdul Qudos Bizenjo got elected as new Chief Minister Balochistan.

Once considered as a weak politician, sworn-in as the most powerful man of Balochistan in 2018. The powerful Bizenjo didn’t sit silent and founded Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) with support of majority influential politicians and tribal chieftains.

Tough BAP surfaced as leading political force in last general elections and formed provincial government with support of Awami National Party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Hazara Democratic Party, Jamhoori Watan Party and Balochistan National Party Awami.

After 2018 elections, powerful Bizenjo’s position turned nebulous as Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani who first announced as President of BAP and then elected as Chief Minister Balochistan.

Many political analysts, Journalists including myself were looking toward Bizenjo’s political move because he is being considered as unpredictable political figure.

But the speculations ended when Qudus Bizenjo appeared in a National TV show and blatantly criticized Chief Minister over performance.

His move dazed the province and heated up the political crater in Balochistan.

Many in Balochistan still believe that Mr. Bizenjo has tasted the fruits and protocol of the post of CM ship calling his spontaneity and demeanour as justified which caused bitterness in political intimacy among them.

In Jam Kamal’s case he played his moves with gumption and didn’t respond in haste. Notwithstanding Bzinejo’s harsh and personal criticism, Jam Kamal called Mr. Binzejo as sentimental personality,

“I believe that Mr. Speaker would better elaborate his statement that in which context he was being given statements against provincial government and my performance.” Jam Kamal told Journalists during Minister’s oath taking ceremony on January 23rd.

In shielding the President of BAP, the party’s finance Minister Meer Zahoor Buledi and Senator Sarfaraz Bugti jumped into the rhetoric fray and responded to Qudus Bizenjo on Twitter.

Mr. Buledi termed Bizenjo’s move as an attempt to be in headlines also labelled him as irrelevant in Balochistan’s Politics while Sarfaraz Bugti impugned over BA Speaker’s attitude and suggested him to discuss his reservations before the core-committee of Balochistan Awami Party.

On the very next day of Chief Minister Balochistan, Minister and Senator’s rhetoric, Qudus Bizenjo submitted three separate privilege motions against CM Jam Kamal, Zahoor Buledi and Senator Sarfaraz Bugti.

He urged the Privilege Committee to summon them on speaking against custodian of the house which is unconstitutional, he said.

In a public meeting Qudus Bizenjo had claimed to have enough like-minded members in toppling down Jam Kamal’s government but said we seek change and replacement of Jam Kamal. And what change he was speaking, I think we should wait more.

The change slogan brought more estrangement in Balochistan’s politics as Chief Minister Balochistan and Balochistan Awami Party had called a Parliamentary Group Meeting in which no-trust move against Speaker Bizenjo was likely to be approved but it didn’t happen.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Federal Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak intervened after Meer Abdul Qudus Bizenjo flown to Islamabad for their help.

The centres’ intervention appeased down the simmering political temperature in Balochistan but many political analysts still believe that Mr. Speaker wouldn’t sit silent.

Senior Political Journalist Shahid Rind in his vlog for a newspaper’s Youtube channel described the Jam Kamla and Qudus Bizenjo political differences as Lasbela vs Awaran.

Quoting Sahid Rind, the Speaker BA wasn’t happy with CM Jam Kamal from the first day as he appointed his cousin Rameen Muhammad Hassani as Special Assistant to Chief Minister.

Shahid says that Jam Kamal has removed Quddus Bizenjo’s development schemes he inducted as being Chief Minister in Provincial PSDP for 2018-19. According to Shahid those two moves triggered turned political friendship as estrangement between Jam Kamal and Qudus Bizenjo.

Like this: Like Loading...