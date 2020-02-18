Terror again

In yet another attack in Quetta on February 17, At least three security personnel among eight people were martyred and more than 20 injured in a suicide attack near the Quetta Press Club where a religious party was holding a rally. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The martyred officers include two policemen and one Levies man, who along with other security personnel were deployed for the protection of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat holding a rally on the death anniversary of Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) in front of the QPC.

“Eight people lost their lives in the blast and over 20 are injured,” Cheema said, adding that the police found the head of the suicide bomber.

Balochistan governor, chief minister, provincial assembly speaker, home minister and chief secretary strongly condemned the suicide attack and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. So far no group or individual has accepted responsibility. Terrorists have been targeting Quetta and other places in Balochistan for the past many decades.

Security forces have done wonders to almost completely eradicate the menace of terrorism, but as witnessed by these deaths, its existence even on the fringes can prove to be disastrous. While the attacks have been more or less well managed in the most populous cities and urban centres, the changing battlefield does not imply that we can let our guard down. However, terrorism from homegrown anti-state groups still potent threats against the security of the state.

It demonstrated that the security agencies are not performing their duties in the specific field chasing or unearthing the terrorist cells or uncovering their sleeping cells as needed urgently keeping in view the security situation in and around the country.

Moreover, all of us condemn the killings, the impact on families and the increasing strains they cause within the country between different groups. But what we require is an effort to address the intricate issues of Balochistan. As a recent report pointed out, there needs to be a dialogue with all stakeholders in Balochistan so that people in the province can be convinced that their concerns and problems are being addressed.

Quetta used to be a peaceful and tranquil city where in the winter people from other parts of Pakistan went to see snowfall in Quetta and Ziarat. But decade long harmful policies and misplaced priorities. It is about time we set our house in order by adopting a zero-tolerance policy for extremism and terrorism. A selective approach is not going to help, as it has not helped in the past.

However, The Balochistan government does not possess the expertise needed to cope with the modern-day terrorists. Prime security agencies that now also include NACTA alone have the means to rid Balochistan of the menace of terrorist attacks. We should keep an eye on all those people providing shelter and funds or extending other facilities to the terrorists in any part of Pakistan. It is also clear that the National Action Plan has not been implemented in full.

NAP was always meant to be more comprehensive than just military operations in the tribal areas. The main challenge was to fight the ideology of militant groups so as to halt its spread around the country. To do this required the state to realize that no distinctions should be drawn between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ militant groups. All such groups share similar aims even if their methods differ and all need to be treated as equal threats. This latest two devastating attack needs to be taken seriously and NAP strengthened so that this country can finally defeat the militant threat that has taken so many lives.

