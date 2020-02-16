Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafria Balochistan pays tribute to 2013 terror attack victims

QUETTA: Leaders of the Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafria Balochistan paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks in 2013, saying that the elements involved in terrorism have not been arrested so far. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The government of Balochistan must initiate crackdown against banned organisations without any discrimination and Quetta Safe City Project should be completed immediately,” President of Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafria Balochistan Engineer Hadi Askari, Secretary Information Tariq Ahmad Jafri, Mustafa Kamal and other said while addressing condolence reference of the 16th February 2013 terrorist attack.

Hadi Askari said that February 16, 2013 was a very sad and dark day not only for the Hazara people but for the humanity of the world as terrorists targeted more than 90 innocent people.

“7 years have passed, nevertheless, those involved in the Kirani road massacre, have not been arrested nor the families of the martyrs and the injured have been compensated,” he said.

He said that National Action Plan has been formulated to eradicate terrorism in the country but National Action Plan was not implemented according to its true spirit. “Even today, terrorists throughout the country are stalking, but no one is questioning them,” he added.

The leaders demanded that security forces should implement the National Action Plan and take effective action against the banned organisations. He demanded that immediate financial assistance of the families of the martyrs and the injured should be ensured on February 16, 2013 and the Quetta Safe City Project should be completed as soon as possible.

