Task force to be formed to curb smuggling in Balochistan

QUETTA: Following the directions of Federal Government, the Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar on Monday announced to establish Anti-smuggling Task-Force in Balochistan in order to prevent smuggling of goods and diesel in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Following the directions of Federal Government, the Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar on Monday announced to establish Anti-smuggling Task-Force in Balochistan in order to prevent smuggling of goods and diesel in the province.

Fazeel Asghar has directed strict action against smugglers and people involved in Hawal and Hundi business added government would eliminate smuggling and Hawal/Hundi business in Balochistan,

“People harming national exchequer would be brought to justice hence Anti-Smuggling Task-Force being established in Balochistan.” Chief Secretary Balochistan said while chairing a meeting here in Quetta.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Custom officers and Intelligence Officials were present in the meeting.

CS Balochistan has stressed upon a strong nexus amid Law Enforcement Agencies in order to stem-out smuggling culture from Balochistan also ordered IBOs against smugglers in the province.

“I personally would monitor the performance and progress of Anti-Smuggling Task-Force while meeting would be called on monthly basis.” Fazeel Asghar added.

Like this: Like Loading...