Steps underway to establish BBISE office in each division of province: Chairman

QUETTA: Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Friday said that steps were being taken to establish Board Office at each divisions in order to provide facilitate the students at their respective areas of province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Friday said that steps were being taken to establish Board Office at each divisions in order to provide facilitate the students at their respective areas of province.

He said BBISE was also taking measures to upgrade its online system for decreasing difficulties of local students in Balochistan. Professor Yousaf Baloch expressed these views while chairing a meeting of BBISE officers for reviewing education matters and students’ problems, said a press release issued here.

Chairman Board said Provincial Minister for Education, Sardar Yar Muhammad has issued special directives to provide best education facilities to students at their doorsteps. Yousaf Baloch also urged officers that they should play their essential role for betterment of education for interest of students.

Like this: Like Loading...