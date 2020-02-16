Siraj ul haq announces countrywide movement against govt policies

QUETTA: Emir Jamaat Islami Pakistan, Senator Siraj-Ul-Haq has announced to launch country-wide protest movement against the anti-people polices, rocketing price hike and flour and sugar crises from February 20th. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Speaking at a function at Al-Huda Public School, here on Sunday, he said that from February 20 protest rallies would be taken out and roads would also be blocked during protest movement in all big and small cities and towns.

Provincial Emir of Jamaat Islami Balochistan, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Sindh Emir Asadullah Bhutto, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Abro, Maulana Abdul Wahid and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Senator Siraj-Ul-Haq said, “Time has come to send rulers back to home as they are responsible for flour and sugar crisis and increasing price hike that had broken the back bone of the poor people of the country.” He said that the PTI government has completely failed to fulfill its promises Imran Khan made with the people before election.

He said that with handing over country’s economy to IMF, the over a million people become jobless while PTI had promised to create 10 million jobs for the youths and built 5 million homes in the country.

Earlier, speaking at the District Bar Jaffarabad, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq deplored the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Army is standing behind him and termed it tantamount to dragging the national institution in politics.

He said that it was not the first time that the PTI government attempted to create embarrassment for the military. “The chief executive of a country was instead expected to claim the masses were standing behind him,” he said.

He lamented the rulers never let go any moment to issue irresponsible statements. They, he said, were also incompetent and knew nothing how to run the government. At foreign front, he said, the government failed to fight the case of Kashmir and at home, it brought irreparable damage to economy by handing over the country to the IMF.

